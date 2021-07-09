Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,161 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Magnite worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Magnite news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,464.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,919.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,826 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,959 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.