Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,259 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $300,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,108.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

