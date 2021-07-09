Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.10 Million

Analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report sales of $259.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.40 million and the highest is $261.70 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $238.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2,741.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 323.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 216,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

