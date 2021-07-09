Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $217.63

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 217.63 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 173.36 ($2.26), with a volume of 38080812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.64 ($2.19).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

The firm has a market cap of £29.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.17.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

