Barclays PLC Buys 6,290 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

