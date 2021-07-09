Barclays PLC Buys 7,781 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,124 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of City worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of City by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in City by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in City in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of City stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. Equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,439.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

