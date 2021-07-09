Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 289,366 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 289,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

