Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 265.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cutera by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUTR opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

