Barclays PLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Timken by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Timken by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

