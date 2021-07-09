Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 37,250 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.84 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69.

