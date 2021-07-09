Barclays Raises Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 1,173.33 ($15.33).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO opened at GBX 1,417 ($18.51) on Monday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 968.40 ($12.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,579.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.99.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.