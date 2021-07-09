Barclays Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $38.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FWONK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of FWONK opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

