Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 20,305 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

