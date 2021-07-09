Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,210 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 69,358 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.72 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

