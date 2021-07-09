Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 12,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,560,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 402,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.