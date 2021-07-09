BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 136,066 shares.The stock last traded at $319.16 and had previously closed at $323.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at $566,899,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,965 shares of company stock worth $11,799,096 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 30.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

