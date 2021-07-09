Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group makes up about 0.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,849. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

