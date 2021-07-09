Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,411,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. 35,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.