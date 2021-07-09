Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Novavax by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVAX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,881. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.