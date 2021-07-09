Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,508.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,545.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,383.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

