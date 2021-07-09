Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. 198,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

