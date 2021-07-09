Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $8,309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 234,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of STNG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

