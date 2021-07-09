Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUV. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $7,828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 546,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 291,980 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 89.2% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $772,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUV opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

