Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

