Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,275 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 238.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,171 shares of company stock worth $5,762,194. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

