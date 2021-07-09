Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

