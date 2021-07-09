Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $111,000 Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock worth $90,109,031. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.76.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

