Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $126,000 Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

