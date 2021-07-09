Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 86.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

GOOS opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

