Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $340.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

