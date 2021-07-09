Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,275 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 238.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,194 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

