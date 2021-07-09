Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 52,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of -21.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,227.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock worth $90,109,031. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

