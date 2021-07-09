Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,839,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $340.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

