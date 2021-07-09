Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

