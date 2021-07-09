Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 576 ($7.53).

LON:SHB opened at GBX 592.50 ($7.74) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 610.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

