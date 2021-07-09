Berenberg Bank Boosts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,900

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 240 ($3.14) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,106 ($79.78). 2,276,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,105. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £98.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

