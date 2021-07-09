Berenberg Bank Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,900

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

LON RIO traded up GBX 240 ($3.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,106 ($79.78). 2,276,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,111. The firm has a market cap of £98.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,105. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

