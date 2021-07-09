Berenberg Bank Raises Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 160

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Anglo Pacific Group stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 139 ($1.82). 366,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,837. The firm has a market capitalization of £296.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.42. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

In other news, insider Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,120,000.

Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

