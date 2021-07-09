Berenberg Bank Raises Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 300

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON CAML traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 243.50 ($3.18). 232,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.63 million and a PE ratio of 13.99. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 806.27.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

