Berenberg Bank Raises Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 300

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON CAML traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 243.50 ($3.18). 232,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.63 million and a PE ratio of 13.99. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 806.27.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
