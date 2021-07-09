Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Keith Breinlinger Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $366,795.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.54. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 3,642.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.