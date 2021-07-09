BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 107,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,501,262 shares.The stock last traded at $62.93 and had previously closed at $60.29.

BBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,160,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.