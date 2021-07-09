Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 102,909 shares of company stock worth $3,192,092 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

