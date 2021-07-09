Bilby (LON:BILB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.66

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.66 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 508,071 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.66. The firm has a market cap of £21.73 million and a P/E ratio of 29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Bilby (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

