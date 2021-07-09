Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $10.78 billion and approximately $3.21 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.00876093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00088516 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 10,786,751,698 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

