Bintex Futures Tops One Day Trading Volume of $855,347.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $105,558.97 and $855,347.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00003208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00118938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00164907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.06 or 1.00318380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.00945082 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

