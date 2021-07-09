Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.44. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $119.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

