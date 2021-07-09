Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.18.

BHVN opened at $114.77 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $119.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

