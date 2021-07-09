Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) rose 5.8% on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $135.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $118.77 and last traded at $118.77. Approximately 21,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 855,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.25.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $49,082,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.44. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.