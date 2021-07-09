BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) & Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Critical Analysis

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A Repligen $366.26 million 30.93 $59.93 million $1.65 125.07

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Repligen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Repligen has a consensus price target of $247.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Repligen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repligen is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -106.81% Repligen 18.37% 8.39% 6.61%

Summary

Repligen beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and SpectraFlo dynamic dialysis systems; and ProConnex single-use hollow fiber. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE and FlowVPE brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands; and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to create novel perfusion-enabled bioreactors. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

