Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,453.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00177072 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.